Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 3-4 meeting.
Members:
- Visited with Jill Garrett, Texas County Health Department, concerning a new YES Coalition program being established within the county.
- Reviewed a late fee waiver and several budget items.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- The sheriff concerning vehicle damage from a deer collision, city internet service, firewall issues and building security priorities.
- The coroner concerning forensic contracts and her office space request.
- Ryan Hilton, CPI, concerning quarterly review.
- Bill Villapiano concerning a road issue.
The full minutes can be read below: