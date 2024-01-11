Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Jan. 3-4 meeting.

Members:

Visited with Jill Garrett, Texas County Health Department, concerning a new YES Coalition program being established within the county.

Reviewed a late fee waiver and several budget items.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The sheriff concerning vehicle damage from a deer collision, city internet service, firewall issues and building security priorities.

The coroner concerning forensic contracts and her office space request.

Ryan Hilton, CPI, concerning quarterly review.

Bill Villapiano concerning a road issue.

The full minutes can be read below: