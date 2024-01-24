The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a construction permit to Waste Corporation of Missouri, LLC for the Black Oak Recycling and Disposal Facility in Wright County. The landfill serves refuse from the City of Houston.

The site is an expansion of the existing facility at 5054 Highway HH, approximately 4 miles southeast of Hartville.

The sanitary landfill will be used to dispose of municipal solid waste and other bulky waste, demolition and construction waste, soil, rock, concrete, tires and inert solids.

The department reviews all applications submitted by cities, counties and private owners to ensure that solid waste disposal areas are properly designed and constructed. Other technical factors that protect Missouri’s environment are also examined. The department must also issue an operating permit before the facility can accept any waste.

Questions and comments regarding the proposed solid waste disposal area or the department’s role in regulating solid waste disposal areas may be sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, Mo., 65102-0176 or by contacting David Drilling, P.E., chief of the permits unit, at 573-751-5401.