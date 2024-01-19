A Houston Community Foundation contest netted $200 for a Houston man on Thursday night, the first evening of the tournament, which continues on Friday (tonight) and Saturday at Tiger Fieldhouse.

Houston Community Foundation awarded the money to Ryan Munson at the third annual boys basketball tournament. He banked a shot from the half-court at half time of the Salem/Fordland basketball game.

From left: Board member David Adkison, President Ross Richardson, Houston Schools athletic director Brent Hall, Ryan Munson and his son, Ryker.

Persons can participate in a raffle by paying for a chance to compete or earn a ticket by bringing a non-perishable food item that goes to the Texas County Food Pantry.