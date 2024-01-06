Texas County beef producers are invited to attend a trade organization’s training Jan. 25 at Salem.

Missouri Beef Industry Council is offering Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) trainings across Missouri. Anyone involved in raising or handling cattle is encouraged to attend. Funded by the Beef Checkoff, the program guides producers toward continuous improvement using science-based production practices that assure cattle well-being, beef quality and safety.

“This training is part of a nationwide effort to educate beef cattle producers on the process of producing safe, high quality beef cattle on the farm,” said Monica Thornburg, manager of Industry Relations, MBIC. “Missouri is proud to offer this exceptional program to producers in our state.”

During the event, attendees can become BQA certified, and certification is valid for three years. The program provides educational opportunities for beef and dairy farmers and ranchers throughout the state and works to improve the quality of beef produced by connecting producers with the newest research and animal care techniques. By becoming BQA certified, producers can uphold consumer confidence in beef, enhance herd profitability through better management, safeguard the public image of the beef industry and improve the sale of marketed beef cattle. “As a cattle producer, I believe this is a very important time to get your BQA certification. BQA is increasingly utilized in our industry to show consumers that we are focused on continual improvement in beef quality and animal care,” said Dr. Trey Patterson, CEO of Padlock Ranch Company and chair of the BQA Advisory Group. “There is no better way to leverage our story than through a grassroots and science-based program like BQA.”

Registration is free and includes training materials and a meal. For more information and to register, visit mobeef.org or contact Monica Thornburg at 573, 817-0899, ext. 228, or email at monica@mobeef.com. The meeting is at Smith Valley Angus Barn, 2586 Highway HH.