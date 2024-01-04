Texas County finished seventh place in the state in the alternative methods portion of the deer season that ended on Jan. 2, the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Hunters harvested 209 deer during that portion of the hunt, the agency said. The breakdown was: antlered bucks (46), button bucks (22) and does (141).

Leaders in the state were: Callaway (296), first; Franklin (251), second; Macon (230), third; Osage (226), fourth; Pike (222), fifth; Gasconade (218), sixth; and Texas.

An archery season runs through Jan. 15.

As of Thursday, Jan. 4, the total deer harvest in Texas County stood at 6,142. That’s up from last year’s 4,700. That was good enough for third in the state. Other leaders are: Franklin (7,335) first; and Howell (6,311), second.