Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) have announced their Chancellor’s List honorees for the 2023 fall semester. Several Texas County students are listed.

Cabool: Emma R. Ball, Hannah F. Janson, Elizabeth I. Kuster, Ella L. Porter, Ciara J. Stout, Remington L. Supancic, Samantha L. Turnbull and Makalah S. Watson.

Houston: Randall J. Hock

Licking: Winter P. Murray and Cole C. Wallace.

Solo: Elizabeth Turpin

Summersville: Andrew M. Buschmann, Emma N. German and Zeke J. Jones.

To qualify, students must have earned a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.

Students who maintain a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more hours are recognized in the Vice Chancellor’s List.