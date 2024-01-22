Darla Wells of Rolla was officially sworn in as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of South Central Missouri volunteer in a recent ceremony held at the Phelps County Courthouse.

CASA is continuing to expand its reach into area communities by recruiting more volunteer advocates to make a meaningful impact in the lives of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Located in the 25th Judicial Circuit, the nonprofit organization covers four counties, including Texas, Pulaski, Maries and Phelps.

“Our goal is to empower volunteers to make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children who need it the most,” said CASA Executive Director Amber Stienbarger. “Becoming a CASA volunteer is not just a commitment, it is an opportunity to bring positive change to a child’s story.”

Stienbarger stressed that CASA volunteers play a crucial role in advocating for the best interests of children navigating the complexities of the foster care system. “Through their dedication and support, these volunteers become a consistent and caring presence in a child’s life, ensuring their needs and wishes are heard,” she said.

The next five week, in-person, training classes for potential advocates will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

For more information and volunteer applications, log on to www.casascmo.org or call 573-426-5437.