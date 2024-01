Barbara Ann Heflin, age 73, passed away Jan. 14, 2024 in Raymondville, Mo.

A visitation for Barb will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. A service will follow at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.