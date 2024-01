Funeral Services for Jerry Dean Stallcup, 83, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Evans Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Evans Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Evans Funeral Home of Houston and online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.