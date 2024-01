Memorial services for Nick Meizler, age 39 of Houston, will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 at the new Central Baptist Church (which is in the former location of Wellspring Church) in Houston.



Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the service time on Saturday at the church.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net