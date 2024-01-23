The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Dec. 24 regarding a report of theft at a Pine Crest Drive residence at Summersville.

A 63-year-old man there told the officer a shop building had been broken into and several items with a total value of $1,560 had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 18, a 69-year-old man reported that a cabin he owns on Herb Drive at Mountain View had been broken into.

The man told an investigating deputy that the suspect had entered through a window and stolen an arrowhead from inside, and had also swiped a dog leash from the front porch. The man said he had game camera photos of a person on an ATV on his property and that he would email them to the TCSD.

As of Jan. 21, no photos had been received.

A deputy was dispatched Dec. 19 regarding a report of theft at a Highway 32 property at Licking.

A 47-year-old man there told the officer a box trailer loaded with construction tools with a total value of $27,192 had been stolen.

On Dec. 20, the deputy was advised by a U.S. Forestry employee that a burnt trailer of similar description had been located on Branch Drive near Highway 32. The man came to the location and confirmed that the trailer and its burnt contents were his.

An NFL New York Giants branded lighter was found at the scene and taken as evidence.

The man provided the names of several men who might be suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

Justin M. Wilcox, 31, of 6641 Millstone Road in Houston, was arrested Jan. 17 for having two active Texas County warrants, one for a felony theft charge and another for a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

A deputy who knew of the warrants went to Wilcox’s residence to arrest him, but he fled on foot into a pasture. The officer pursued and apprehended Wilcox and took him to jail, where he was held without bond.