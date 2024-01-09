The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- A deputy was dispatched Dec. 2 regarding a report of theft at a Bartlett Drive residence at Willow Springs.
The officer made contact with a 40-year-old woman there who said the title for two trailers and a bill of sale for a boat had been stolen. She said she thought her former boyfriend was to blame, and that he had been served an order of protection a few days earlier.
Investigation continues.
- Christina R. Campbell, 41, of 5235 Highway DD in Houston, was arrested Dec. 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for four felony charges, including burglary, two counts of assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at a U.S. 63 apartment and took Campbell to jail, where she was held without bond.
- A deputy was dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Dec. 31 regarding a report of a domestic incident at a Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.
The officer made contact with a 37-year-old woman there who said she and a 29-year-old man had been in an argument and he had hit the television and broken it. She said the man took the TV outside and hid it when she called 911.
The man told the officer he didn’t break the TV.
The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.
- A deputy was dispatched Jan. 6 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Simmons Drove residence at Cabool.
The officer made contact with a 53-year-old man there who said he observed his gray 2022 Toyota Corolla leaving his property and heading south on U.S. 63.
The vehicle was later pulled over by police in Cabool and a 38-year-old Fredericktown woman was arrested and taken to jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
Dec. 29
Gaige Watts – stealing motor vehicle, assault
Aydan Blackwell – burglary
Dec. 30
William Callahan – driving without a valid license
Roy Nute – leaving scene of an accident, property damage
Jan. 1
Angela Vestal – possession of controlled substance
Jan. 2
Carlton Wake – possession of controlled substance
George Cook – receiving stolen property
Jamie Feringa – writ
Rachel Vasek – stealing $750 or more
Shannon Edwards – 7-day commitment
Jan. 3
Cheryl Argo – possession of controlled substance
David Moon – DWI
Kevin Ming – possession of controlled substance
Bobby Little – driving while revoked
Jan. 4
Chad Adcox – possession of controlled substance, speeding, driving while suspended
Jan. 5
Larry Jackson – writ
Dustin Jewell – writ
Jacob Doughty – failure to appear
Jason Morgan – 2-day commitment
Gary Kelly – passing bad checks
Jan. 6
Christopher Breeden – possession with intent to distribute
Sarah Mills – stealing motor vehicle
Jan. 7
Andrew Smith – driving while revoked