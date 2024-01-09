The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Dec. 2 regarding a report of theft at a Bartlett Drive residence at Willow Springs.

The officer made contact with a 40-year-old woman there who said the title for two trailers and a bill of sale for a boat had been stolen. She said she thought her former boyfriend was to blame, and that he had been served an order of protection a few days earlier.

Investigation continues.

Christina R. Campbell, 41, of 5235 Highway DD in Houston, was arrested Dec. 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for four felony charges, including burglary, two counts of assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

A deputy who knew of the warrant made the arrest at a U.S. 63 apartment and took Campbell to jail, where she was held without bond.

A deputy was dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Dec. 31 regarding a report of a domestic incident at a Highway 17 residence at Bucyrus.

The officer made contact with a 37-year-old woman there who said she and a 29-year-old man had been in an argument and he had hit the television and broken it. She said the man took the TV outside and hid it when she called 911.

The man told the officer he didn’t break the TV.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.

A deputy was dispatched Jan. 6 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Simmons Drove residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a 53-year-old man there who said he observed his gray 2022 Toyota Corolla leaving his property and heading south on U.S. 63.

The vehicle was later pulled over by police in Cabool and a 38-year-old Fredericktown woman was arrested and taken to jail.