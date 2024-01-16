The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

Deputies were dispatched just before midnight Jan. 14 regarding a report of a domestic incident at a King Road residence near Mountain Grove.

Officers made contact with a 45-year-old man and 44-year-old woman there who both indicated there had been an incident. The woman said the man was drunk and had been verbally abusive, and the man said there had been a disagreement and that was it. The man was determined to be the aggressor and was arrested and taken to jail.

Deputies were dispatched at about 2:15 p.m. Dec. 20 regarding a report of a trespasser at a County Line Road residence at Mountain Grove.

Before officers arrived, the suspect was reported to have left in a red Dodge Ram truck. A deputy located the vehicle and stopped it on Highway MM.

During further investigation, a man told officers his cabin had been broken into and several items with a total value of about $1,400 had been stolen. The swiped goods were found in the truck, and the driver – a 37-year-old Iowa man – was arrested and taken to jail. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges.

A deputy was dispatched Dec. 20 regarding a child missing from a Shelton Road residence at Elk Creek.

The officer made contact with a 46-year-old man there who said his 5-year-old son had run away multiple times in the past, and he was usually found quickly, but this time was different.

With the assistance of personnel from a local fire department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a search was conducted and the boy was found about a half mile from the home, reportedly in good health.

The father was advised of options to track the boy in the future. A report was sent to the Department of Family Services. An officer reported that this was the third time law enforcement and other emergency personnel had responded to the same location to look for the same boy. The house is reportedly located in an area with dangerous terrain and thick vegetation.