The oldest business in Houston — the Grand Avenue pharmacy — will remain open under new ownership, Rinne Pharmacy of Licking. The best part, it will still be “Forbes Pharmacy.”

Walgreens announced plans to close the pharmacy last week, ending a legacy that began in 1866. Now, Jeremy Rinne has plans to reopen the location under independent, local ownership.

“We’re excited to bring an independently-owned pharmacy to Houston. It’s something we’ve thought about since we opened the store in Licking,” said Rinne.

“I grew up admiring pharmacists like JD Sisk, Mark Forbes and Steve Hutcheson. Having a community-focused pharmacy is something my wife Nicolle and I have prayed for the opportunity for. Over the past week, we have just given the decision to God.”

Rinne is no stranger to the pharmaceutical industry, graduating from St. Louis College of Pharmacy as a Registered Pharmacist in 2000 and as a Doctor of Pharmacy in 2001. After spending several years working in St. Louis, Marshfield, Ozark and Springfield, he and his wife Nicolle filled their first prescription at their namesake pharmacy in Licking on Jan. 20, 2015.

Since that time, they have continued to focus on being involved in their local community.

“We think supporting the school and community is important. We plan to be highly community-involved,” said Rinne.

Walgreens plans to close the location on Feb. 29, and although the location won’t be fully reopened until around May, those looking to fill prescriptions will have several options.

To have a prescription transferred from Walgreens to Rinne, customers can call either pharmacy and make a request for the transfer. It’s that simple.

From now until the official reopening, the Rinne’s plan to make daily deliveries to Houston to fill prescriptions. Customers can also have them filled in Licking.

Once the building reopens as Forbes Pharmacy, they plan to add a drive-thru option.

“We’re glad to be able to serve the residents of Houston, it’s a dream come true. We truly look forward to forming new relationships with community members and local businesses.”