The former mayor of Salem was charged Friday with felony sex offenses, according to documents filed in Dent County Circuit Court.

Bradley J. Nash, born 1976, is charged with one felony count of second-degree child molestation and two felony counts of statutory sodomy/attempted deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old – aggravated sexual offense. Nash was incarcerated in the Dent County Jail with no bond issued.

The case’s probable cause statement details investigation into Nash was initiated upon a call being made to the Children’s Division abuse hotline and two coming forward to a juvenile officer with allegations against him. The statement cites forensic interviews in which they detail Nash would molest them at night and recorded one showering using his cellphone. The dates of the crimes are listed as occurring between April 2022 and April 2023 as well as between June 1 to Aug. 31, 2021.

During an interview with law enforcement, the statement quotes Nash as admitting to touching the genitals of the girls and a recorded phone conversation is also cited in which responds he “didn’t mean to do it,” when asked about the allegations.

Nash was first elected as Salem’s mayor in 2016 and resigned from office in 2021. He has also served as chief of the Dent County Fire Protection District for several years.

The charges described above are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before the court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Law enforcement officers from Salem and Dent County concluded a six-week investigation into allegations of sexual abuse Dec. 28, 2023. An arrest was made, and a probable cause statement was submitted to Prosecutor Andrew Curley on Nash.

Officers executed two search warrants in Salem on two separate residences where Nash was known to stay. The warrant sought to locate electronic media storage and access to areas mentioned in the victims’ original disclosures.

Nash was located and placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Dent County Sheriff’s Office to await a bond setting. Nash’s warrant was capias no bond, according to a press release received Friday.

