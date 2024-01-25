A former Texas County Memorial Hospital administrator has passed away.

Paula Walls held the top post beginning in 1985 before resigning about a year later to join the family’s cabinetry business at Cabool. Before becoming administrator, she had worked at the county hospital for about two and a half years. She replaced Larry Goodloe.

Walls, a registered nurse, was instrumental in establishing programs at TCMH, such as maternal child health, home health, swing bed and quality assurance.

Memorial services for Mrs. Walls, 76, are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church, 2350 Mt. Pisgah Road, Cabool. A visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home, Cabool.