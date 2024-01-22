A local foundation that works to raise funds to better the community and present scholarships reported a successful Houston Tournament last week.

Houston Community Foundation sponsored the annual basketball tourney at Tiger Fieldhouse. Bakersfield won. Cabool placed second.

The foundation received financial support from the six local banks and Drury University. The foundation also sold tickets for a hoops shooting contest. Participants also could donate a non-perishable food item (about 125 cans were received) that went to the Texas County Food Pantry.