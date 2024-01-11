This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Community Foundation will organize a half-court shot worth $100 held in conjunction with the Houston Tournament next week.

It will occur at halftime. Cost is $1 or one can of food per entry that will be donated to the Texas County Food Pantry. There is a possible winner each night. If a shot isn’t made, the money will roll over to the next night.

The contest sponsors are Progressive Ozark Bank, Security Bank of the Ozarks, Simmons Bank in Houston, West Plains Bank and Trust Company in Houston, The Bank of Houston, Drury University and Town and Country Bank.

The Houston Community Foundation works to improve the community, offering funds to not-for-profits and scholarships.