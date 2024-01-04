Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has focused on infrastructure during his term as the state’s top executive, says I-44 will be next on his list.

The highway runs west and east, north of Texas County. Earlier focus has led to the repair of 250 bridges in poor condition and work to begin on Interstate 70 to alleviate traffic congestion.

“I would tell you that I think you’re going to find out there’ll be some more major additions in the State of the State when we’ll be talking about infrastructure and other major roads across the state,” Parson said.

He recently told the Joplin Globe that I-44 will be mentioned in his upcoming State of the State address.

While the Show-Me State is preparing to expand I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City, the Missouri Farm Bureau began campaigning for expanding I-44 from St. Louis to Joplin as well.

Some lawmakers who live near I-44 want that roadway widened before I-70. Money to do a feasibility study on U.S. 63 that runs through Texas County was cut from the last state budget.

Parson’s final State of the State address is Jan. 24 in Jefferson City.