This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday that 100 influenza cases have been reported in the last week.

Angel Wells, administrator, said persons should avoid close contact with others and those sick, stay home if ill, cover mouth and nose, clean hands and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Of the 168 cases reported this season, 47 are in the 25-49 age group. Other age groups greatly affected ages 50-64 (30) and ages 65 and over (30). Younger groups haven’t been as affected, and most of the cases documented are Influenza A (137); and Influenza B (29) and untyped (2) have been recorded.