The Texas County Health Department reported that 258 influenza cases had been reported as of Jan. 16.

Angel Wells, administrator, said persons should avoid close contact with others and those sick, stay home if ill, cover mouth and nose, clean hands and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Of the 258 cases reported this season, 49 are in the 25-49 age group. Other age groups greatly affected are ages 5-14 (52), 50-64 (40) and ages 65 and over (43). Most of the cases documented are Influenza A (218); and Influenza B (38) and untyped (2) have been recorded.