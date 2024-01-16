Both Houston High School basketball teams are scheduled to play in midseason tournaments this week that have been delayed due to winter weather.

The HHS boys are set to host the third annual Houston Community Foundation Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament in Tiger Fieldhouse. The Tigers are seeded seventh in the 8-team bracket and are scheduled to face No. 2 Cabool at 7 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18).

Other teams in the field include No. 1 Bakersfield, No. 3 Salem, No. 4 Couch, No. 5 Summersville, No. 6 Fordland and No. 8 Koshkonong.

After first round games on Thursday, semifinals and consolation bracket games will be played on Friday. The consolation final is set for 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 20), while the third place game will tip off at 4:30 and the tournament championship game is set for 6.

The HHS girls are set to play in the 50th annual Thayer Winter Classic. The Lady Tigers are seeded fifth in the event’s 6-team bracket and are scheduled to take on No. 4 Dora at 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 18).

Other teams in the field include No. 1 Mammoth Spring (Ark.), No. 2 Thayer, No. 3 Liberty and No. 6 Ava.

The tournament semifinal games are set for 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 20), while the championship game will be played at a date and time to be determined.