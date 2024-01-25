The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a total of $100,000 in Clean Water Engineering Report Grant funding to the cities of Houston and Carrollton. Each community will use its $50,000 grant to evaluate its wastewater treatment system.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Houston and Carrollton will use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. Houston’s facility plan should be complete in June 2025, while Carrollton’s plan should be complete in July 2025.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help qualified cities like Houston and Carrollton identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn helps protect public and environmental health and improves the quality of life for Missourians.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/business-industry-other-entities/financial-opportunities/financial-assistance-center.