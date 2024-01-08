The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Between 01/01/2024 and 01/07/2024, the Houston Police Department answered 161 calls for service and initiated 68 traffic stops resulting in 22 citations and 57 warnings.

On 01/03/2024, officers investigated a non-injury motor vehicle crash on U.S. 63 at Walmart. Donald R. Brooks, age 72, of Houston was issued a citation for Failure to Yield following the investigation. Brooks vehicle was exiting the Walmart parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle that was traveling on U.S. 63.

On 01/04/2024, Dara Archie, age 41, of Houston was issued a citation for Allowing Animal To Run At Large. Officers were dispatched to North Street for dogs running at large. Officers located the animals and determined the animals belonged to Archie.

On 01/05/2004, officers responded to Walmart for a subject there that had been trespassed from the business. Officers confirmed that Marc P. Lukomski, age 74, of Springfield had previously been trespassed. Lukomski was issued a citation for Trespassing. Lukomski was also arrested on four active warrants (2-Wright County, 1-City of Cabool, and 1-City of Houston). Lukomski was transported to the Texas County Jail, where he was unable to post bond and was incarcerated.

On 01/06/2024, officers responded to Sonic for a private property motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

On 01/06/2024, officers responded to a Bryan Street residence, where the homeowner reported items had been stolen from his front porch. The investigation continues.

On 01/07/2024, Andrew J. Smith, age 36, of Raymondville was issued citations for No Headlights and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.

Sawyer Q. Bindl, 20, of Mountain View, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and fourth-degree assault – special victim, after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Seth M. Miller, 22, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 9, in Houston, was issued a citation for domestic assault after an incident involving a 22-year-old woman on Nov. 25.

Deanna Pulley, 34, of 1102 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 24.