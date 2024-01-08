The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
Between 01/01/2024 and 01/07/2024, the Houston Police Department answered 161 calls for service and initiated 68 traffic stops resulting in 22 citations and 57 warnings.
- On 01/03/2024, officers investigated a non-injury motor vehicle crash on U.S. 63 at Walmart. Donald R. Brooks, age 72, of Houston was issued a citation for Failure to Yield following the investigation. Brooks vehicle was exiting the Walmart parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle that was traveling on U.S. 63.
- On 01/04/2024, Dara Archie, age 41, of Houston was issued a citation for Allowing Animal To Run At Large. Officers were dispatched to North Street for dogs running at large. Officers located the animals and determined the animals belonged to Archie.
- On 01/05/2004, officers responded to Walmart for a subject there that had been trespassed from the business. Officers confirmed that Marc P. Lukomski, age 74, of Springfield had previously been trespassed. Lukomski was issued a citation for Trespassing. Lukomski was also arrested on four active warrants (2-Wright County, 1-City of Cabool, and 1-City of Houston). Lukomski was transported to the Texas County Jail, where he was unable to post bond and was incarcerated.
- On 01/06/2024, officers responded to Sonic for a private property motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
- On 01/06/2024, officers responded to a Bryan Street residence, where the homeowner reported items had been stolen from his front porch. The investigation continues.
- On 01/07/2024, Andrew J. Smith, age 36, of Raymondville was issued citations for No Headlights and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
- Sawyer Q. Bindl, 20, of Mountain View, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and fourth-degree assault – special victim, after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
- Seth M. Miller, 22, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 9, in Houston, was issued a citation for domestic assault after an incident involving a 22-year-old woman on Nov. 25.
- Deanna Pulley, 34, of 1102 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 24.
- Allison P. Covington, 25, of 16107 Highway BB in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Dec. 29.