The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, the Houston Police Department answered 95 calls for service and initiated 30 traffic stops resulting in seven citations and 25 warnings.
- On Jan. 17, officers investigated a motor vehicle crash on Highway 17, near N. Industrial Drive, involving a vehicle striking a deer. There were no injuries in the crash and the vehicle was towed from the scene due to serious damage.
- On Jan. 18, an officer arrested Crispyn Franklin, 19 of Houston, at Emmett Kelly Park on a Houston Municipal warrant per charge FTA-Failed to Exhibit Insurance Identification Card. Franklin was able to post bond and was released.