The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Between 01/08/2024 and 01/14/2024, the Houston Police Department answered 135 calls for service and initiated 27 traffic stops resulting in 15 citations and 24 warnings.

On 01/07/2024, Madison L. Henry, 23, of Raymondville, was cited for Driving While Suspended, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Restrain a Child.

On 01/08/2024, officers responded to Walmart for a reported theft of currency by a customer. A suspect was identified, however, the victim decided not to pursue charges.

On 01/09/2024, Officers responded to Walmart for a theft. Upon further investigation, the suspect was previously trespassed from the property. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for formal charges.

On 01/11/2024, Officers were dispatched to U.S. 63, near S. Industrial Drive for a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries reported. Dawn R. Johnson, 58, of Summersville, was cited for Failure to Yield.

On 01/12/2024, Matthew Q. Stringham, 59, of Springfield, was issued citations for Driving While Suspended, Failure to Provide Insurance and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle. Stringham was also placed under arrest for an active Webster County warrant for Failure to Appear-Burglary 2nd Degree. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

On 01/13/2024, officers responded to Walmart for a reported theft. Upon arrival, the suspect had left the store but was located a short time later. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Texas County Jail. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to have been previously trespassed from the business. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney for formal charges.

On 01/13/2024, Brandon K. Weaver, 39, was cited for Operating A Motor Vehicle With No Valid Operator’s License.

On 01/13/2024, officers responded to Walmart for a reported theft. Upon arrival, officers arrested Crystal D. Stricklan, 45, of Houston, for shoplifting. Stricklan was transported to the Texas County Jail, where she was cited for the theft.