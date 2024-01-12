Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during 2023 was up compared to the previous year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $82,824.02 for the month of December. That’s up $1,736.67 from the same period a year ago. For the year it generated $925,343.77, compared to $912,643.38 in 2022.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $88,099.92. That’s an increase of $1,979.02 from the same period last year. It generated $958,059.19 in 2023 compared to $961,788.63 in 2022.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $20,706.01 in the month of December. That’s up $431.12 from the same period last year. It was $231,399.58 in 2023 and $228,543.50 in 2022.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $20,706.02 for the month. That is an increase of $431.14 from the same period last year. It was $231,399.65 for the year compared to $228,543.50 the year before.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $15,402.76 for the month. That’s up $5,588.62 from the same period last year. For the year it totaled $178,349.57 compared to $107,047.80 in 2022.