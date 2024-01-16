Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a regular closed session on Thursday, Jan. 11.
The board:
- Accepted the resignations of Stephanie Adkins, elementary teacher; and Shane Rasor, high school social studies. Both are effective at the end of the school year.
- Employed Sharla Gibby, food service, for the current school year, pending a background check.
- Heard from Justin Copley, superintendent, regarding a staff concern and administrative evaluations.
- Extended Copley’s contract through the 2025-2026 school year.