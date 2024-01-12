Members of the Houston board of education approved ballot language Thursday for a track and field proposition that will appear on the April ballot. No tax increase is necessary.

The board approved ballot language for “Proposition Track & Field” which, if approved, would allow the board to borrow $3 million for the purpose of providing funds for the renovation, construction, equipping and furnishing of an athletic complex to include a new track and associated event areas.

It would also, to the extent funds are available, construct, equip and furnish an outdoor storage facility, install a turf field, prepay principal on existing lease financings and complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the district.

A 4/7 majority — 57.14% — vote is required for passage.

The school district would issue general obligation bonds for payment. It is estimated that the adjusted debt service levy of the district would remain unchanged at $0.80 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property. LJ Hart & Company would provide municipal bond underwriting services for developing a new money structure for the general obligation bonds, if approved. The board also discussed future project planning for the building trades program, and potential continuation of building in the current location. The district is considering partnerships to support the cost of a local lift station in the Primrose and Honeysuckle Lane area.

In other matters, members:

The board approved a resolution to participate in The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS). It is a national purchasing program that many schools use to assist with the management of high-quality cooperative procurement solutions and quality pricing.

A one-time expectation to foreign exchange student enrollment eligibility was approved. The expectation allows for the Nov. 1 deadline to be extended and to allow for enrollment in the second semester.

The A+ program evaluation was approved as presented by Tara Volk, counselor.

Justin Copley, superintendent, presented updates on the Tiger Development Academy, teacher certifications, district attendance, board candidate filings and facility updates.

The full minutes can be found here: