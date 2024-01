A Houston woman sustained injuries Sunday morning in a crash about one mile north of Licking on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon driven by Gwendolyn Baker, 53, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guard rail at about 6:30 a.m.

Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.