A Houston woman was injured Monday afternoon in an accident west of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Alyana Rose, 24, was driving her 1994 Ford F-150 westbound on Highway 17 five miles west of Summersville when she struck a stopped 2015 Toyota Highlander headed westbound driven by Lucas A. Ethington, 22 of Summersville.

A passenger, Arthur L. Ethington, 67 of St. Louis, was in the Highlander. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the passenger suffered moderate injuries. All three were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Everyone involved was wearing a safety device. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage.

Investigating the accident was Cpl. C. P. Chatman.