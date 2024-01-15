Ida May Pearl Walker was born Oct. 1, 1926 to Luther and Osie (Collins) Robertson in Bendavis, Mo. Ida went to be with the Lord peacefully on Jan. 13, 2024 at her home in Houston, Mo. surrounded by family.

She grew up on a farm and went to Alice School. As a teenager, she was baptized in Beaver Creek, then later in life attended First Christian Church in Houston. She married Melvin E. Walker April 13, 1946. They had five children and lived in the Houston area most of their lives. Ida worked for International Shoe Company in Houston for five years, then was a homemaker. She gardened, canned food, cooked, made the best rolls, quilted, crocheted and made clothes. In her earlier years, Ida enjoyed hunting, shopping and dressing up at Halloween with Aunt Tollie. In her later years, she helped with grand and great-grandchildren, played cards and loved on her family. Ida and Melvin enjoyed many fishing and camping trips. There were also many float trips on the Jon boat in the Piney River and Gasconade River.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Michael; brother, Arthur Robertson and his wife Lucille; brother, Clarence Robertson; sister, Velma Riley and her husband George; sister, Alice (Lizzie) Kelly and her husband Lee.

She is survived by son Danny Walker; daughter Debbie Harrison and husband Harold; daughter Dana Uhrig; son Darin Walker and wife Angie; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Ida will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Emery Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emery Cemetery Fund in memory of Ida. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

PAID