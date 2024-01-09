Sometimes people act surprised and perplexed by the widespread strife and animosity in the world today and the general deterioration and upside down nature of society.

But the deplorable current state of affairs and the potentially even worse upcoming circumstances shouldn’t really be that surprising, because it’s all described in the best-selling book of all time: The Bible.

There’s no arguing that many things that were long considered right are now viewed as wrong, and that which was wrong is accepted as right. And similarly, numerous things that were regarded as bad are now labeled good, while the good has been categorized as bad.

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20)

It’s obvious that many people have no interest in listening to sound advice or being taught about moral values. They just don’t want to hear anything that goes against the kingdom they’ve built in their minds and they want to justify their beliefs and behavior – at all costs.

“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.” (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

While there are multiple wars going on right now, we ain’t seen nothing yet.

I’m pretty sure we should get ready for more in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America, and be prepared for monstrous civil conflicts to manifest in several locations, probably including China and maybe even the United States.

And Islam is waiting in the wings for the “right” time to mount a collective, unified offensive against pretty much everyone else, because they hate Hindus, Buddhists, indigenous peoples and all other factions every bit as much as Christians. Muslims even hate each other, as was evidenced when ISIS claimed to have orchestrated the recent deadly explosions in Iran. It was the Sunnis attacking their arch-rival Shiites; both factions of Islam but not at all on a brotherly or friendly level.

The combined effects of the pervasive wars will make everyday life a nightmarish struggle.

“And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.” (Matthew 24:6-8)

People love to glorify mankind and themselves, with little or no regard to God.

“People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.” (2 Timothy 3:2-4)

And in most cases, man’s traditions take precedence over everything else, and God’s will and God’s word take a back seat to all manner of religious double-talk intertwined with secular trickery.

“And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.” (Matthew 15:9)

“You have let go of the commands of God and are holding on to human traditions.” (Mark 7:8)

And don’t hope for some sort of great revival that transforms humanity into a God-fearing, loving race. Nope, that’s not happening – but the opposite will (and is).

“At that time, many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.” (Matthew 24:10-13)

Yep, the world is in pretty bad shape and there’s probably nothing to prevent it from getting worse.

The good news is, none of the nonsense can prevent God from receiving all the glory. With all that’s happening, it’s good to know that’s also Biblical.

“Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they existed and were created.” (Revelation 4:11)

“It is written: ‘As surely as I live,’ says the Lord, ‘every knee will bow before me; every tongue will acknowledge God.’” (Romans 14:11)

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.