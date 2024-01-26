Jerry Dean Stallcup, age 83, son of John Vernon Stallcup and Thelma Norene “Sim” (Campbell) Stallcup, was born in Chehalis, Wash. He passed away Jan. 23, 2024 at his home in Upton, Mo.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Karen Gallucci and Rita Alverado; brothers-in-law, Joe Gallucci, Tony Alverado, Ted and Adred Fronterhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy; sons, Michael Dean (Tana) Stallcup of Clute, Texas, Mark Russell (Bonnie) Stallcup of Huggins, Mo., and daughter, Michelle Lee Stallcup of Springfield, Mo.; five grandchildren, Christina, Josh, Brittany, Corey, and Sarah Michelle; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; one brother, Ronnie (Dixie) Stallcup of Vandalia, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Judy (Dean) Wade of Licking, Mo., and Eileen Fronterhouse of Branson, Mo.; brother-in-law, DeWayne Fronterhouse of Springdale, Ark.; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jerry spent his earliest years in Washington state before his family moved back home to Upton. He was baptized at a young age and attended church at both Peace Chapel and Hickory Ridge throughout his life. Jerry attended local rural schools, Barnum, Coffee and Pleasant Ridge, before attending Houston High School where he graduated in 1958. Jerry’s dad, John, asked him to stay and help on the farm for one year and then he would help pay for Jerry to go to college, and so he did. Jerry then went to work in Kansas City at a meat packing company to further fund his college education to become a teacher. He taught one year at Murr School and for 11 years he taught and coached at Success Elementary. His love for sports and kids made a unique way of combining teaching, coaching, discipline and having fun with his students. Many of his students to this day have fond memories, love and respect for Jerry because of this.

On Aug. 13, 1964, Jerry married Trudy Marion Fronterhouse. They made their home in Upton next to his parents. To this union, three children were born, Mike, Mark and Michelle. Jerry and Trudy purchased some land nearby and when Jerry quit teaching, they started a dairy farm and milked cows for the next 12 years. After retiring from milking, Jerry took on the job of road maintenance for Upton Township in addition to running a herd of beef cows, a few horses, and three donkeys on their farm.

Jerry worked hard and he played harder. Taking a break meant getting the water hose after Levi and Corey, a nap on the floor watching Andy Griffith or an all-out dog pile wrestling match. Jerry was all in for the fun, singing his own version of Old Paint… “I’ma ridin’ Ole Pain and a leadin’ Ole Ball gonna quit working this coming Fall” while riding horses to check cows with Michelle or singing loud in the township truck “The Battle of New Orleans.” His three kids, and more than a few neighbor kids can remember some death-defying rides on a makeshift sled with kids scattered all over the roads and hills. Jerry doubled over laughing as they flew off in all directions. All the while aggravating Trudy to no end as she tried to hold down the fort at home. No matter the title… husband, dad, grandpa, friend or neighbor, Jerry was one of a kind.

Wherever Jerry was, home, church, work, hanging out at the sale barn, or Beasley’s Feed Store, he always had a story to tell. It would start with a twinkle in his eyes and end with a big belly laugh. While there will be lots of tears here today there will also be smiles, laughter and so many stories told to remember him by. Jerry will be so missed and always loved.

A visitation for Jerry will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 from at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

