Jerry Lee Thieman, 83, son of Glen and Alice (Parrish) Thieman, was born Dec. 17, 1940, in St. Joseph, Mo. He passed from this life unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2023, at Ozarks Healthcare Hospital in West Plains, Mo.

Jerry spent most of his career in the banking industry, working his way from teller to vice president over the decades. He had a life-long love of reading westerns, spy novels and watching war movies. He also had several hobbies over the course of his life, including hunting, karate, archery, painting, photography, and knife making, but his favorite by far was amateur radio (call sign AD0BC). He founded the Bible Belt Christian Fellowship Net in 1995, which is still running today. He greatly enjoyed the amateur radio community and earned thousands of awards and certificates through various programs, including Parks On The Air. He may never have realized his impact in the radio community, but it is evident in the outpouring of memories and tributes being shared as the news of his passing has circulated.

Most people don’t know the eclectic nature of Jerry’s early years. He was a Boy Scout, attended the American Legion Boys State program, took flying lessons, participated in college theater and worked in a mortuary before becoming a banker.

Jerry married Clara Thompson in 1963 and had two children, Erica and Shauna. In 1980, Jerry married Ina Sirdoreus Douglas and added four stepsons whom he considered his own: David, Rodney, Greg and Eric.

A kind and thoughtful father, stepfather, grandfather and friend, Jerry could be counted on in so many ways in the family and community. He had a deep love of the Lord and found great solace in his church congregation, the First Free Will Baptist Church of Houston, after losing his wife Ina in January 2021. They are reunited now in Heaven.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Ina. He is survived by daughter Erica Crapson of West Plains; daughter Shauna Fitzgerald and husband Paul of Reston, Va.; son David Douglas and wife Janet of Springfield, Mo.; son Rodney Douglas and wife Stephanie of Houston; son Greg Douglas and wife Virginia of Ozark, Mo.; and son Eric Douglas and wife Anita of Ozark, Mo. as well as several grandchildren (Rhonda, Heather and Benny, Sean and Megan, Jared, Jason, Solomon and Jessica) and great-grandchildren (Jesse, Payton, RJ, Raelynn, Malachi, Nathaniel, Kaleb, Shane, Ryan, Christa), and a host of extended family and friends.

Jerry was never known to say an unkind word; he was one of the most patient people any of us has ever known. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, fellow radio operators and all who knew him.

A visitation for Jerry will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Creek Cemetery in memory of Jerry. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

View the following link for a tribute video posted by a fellow radio operator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3XfEvmHwZE

