Joyce Lovena (Laughlin) Yelton, 84, of Washington, Mo., formerly of Waynesville, Mo., passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Mercy Hospital of Washington.

Services were Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in the Mt. Gibson Baptist Church of Waynesville, Mo. Burial followed in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Waynesville, Mo. Arrangements were under the care and direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.

Mrs. Yelton and her husband ministered at First Baptist Church of Houston, leaving here in November 1982. They arrived in December 1977 and provided leadership for a tremendous period of growth at the church.

Mrs. Yelton is survived by her husband, Michael “Mickey” Yelton of Washington, Mo.; four children: Michaeleen Sulltrop of Washington, Mo., Melissa Shust of Washington, Mo., Mike Yelton of Coweta, Okla., and Melanie Stringer of Cassville, Mo.; eight grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, one brother, Jerry Laughlin of Waynesville, Mo.; two sisters: Janell Napier, Eminence, Mo., and Jamie Otradovec, of Camdenton, Mo.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joyce Yelton and left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.