Katie Bell Hodges Golden, formerly of Raymondville, peacefully passed away on Dec. 31, 2023.

She is the wife of Charles “Chuck” Golden. Born on Dec. 24, 1935, in Okemah, Okla., Kay lived a life filled with love, strength and remarkable achievements.

Kay was an extraordinary woman known for her entrepreneurial spirit. As the Golden’s Health and Racquet Club owner, her passion for health and fitness blessed an entire community. As the Golden Hills Trail Rides owner, she naturally beamed with hospitality, creating a haven for equine enthusiasts.

Kay was a devoted Baptist and found solace in her faith throughout her life. She found peace in knowing that one day she would be in Heaven.

Family was the cornerstone of Kay’s life, and she treasured the time spent with her loved ones. Kay leaves behind her husband of 64 years and the love of her life, Chuck Golden. She leaves behind her daughters, Kathy (Susan Stuth) Golden, Charlotte (William) Gray, and Kimberly Golden, who will forever cherish the love and guidance she provided. She is survived by her sister Virginia Hall, her brothers Troy Hodges, Shelby (Jean) Hodges, and Ronnie (Linda) Hodges, beloved grandchildren, Rachael (Ryan) Heneise, William (Haleigh) Gray, Katie Heitmann, and Kylie Heitmann, and great-grandchildren Everett Heneise, Brooks Gray, and the great-granddaughter who she was excited to meet next month, who all brought immense joy to her life.

Visitation was at noon, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at Stith Funeral Home, Danville, Ky. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Basil Hall, where memories will be shared and Kay’s legacy celebrated.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, 3405 N. Higley Rd, Mesa, Ariz. 85215, in her name.

In honor of Kay’s vibrant personality and the impact she made in the lives of those around her, condolences and memories may be shared at www.stithcares.com

PAID