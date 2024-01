An accident Monday closed Highway 17 at Eunice early Monday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

It said a log truck overturned near Highway TT. The road is closed while crews work to remove the tractor-trailer. It said to find an alternative route if traveling in that area.

Drivers should use caution amid inclement weather, it said. Houston, Cabool, Raymondville and Success announced their districts will not be in session Tuesday.