The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28, the Houston Police Department answered 160 calls for service and initiated 42 traffic stops resulting in 12 citations and 36 warnings.
- On Jan. 22, officers responded to North Grand Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The driver lost control of the vehicle on slick roads and struck a utility pole. There were no injuries or damage to the utility pole. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
- On Jan. 23, officers responded to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a person causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers found the person needing psychiatric assistance and completed paperwork to have the person evaluated by medical professionals.
- On Jan. 23, officers responded to the 300 block of Bryan Street for a domestic disturbance. After conducting an investigation, officers arrested Christopher Sutphin, 63, of Houston, and cited him for Domestic Assault – Fourth Degree. Sutphin was released to seek medical attention.
A few hours later, officers were dispatched back to the same residence for another domestic disturbance. Sutphin was arrested and charged again with Domestic Assault – Fourth Degree after allegedly threatening another party with a knife. Sutphin was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail.
- On Jan. 23, officers arrested Amy E. Ivy, 33, of Houston, at a Bryan Street residence on a Summersville Municipal warrant per charge of Domestic Assault. Ivy was taken to the Texas County Jail, where she was unable to post bond and was incarcerated.
- On Jan. 23, officers responded to U.S. 63 near Walmart for a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Chevrolet Trax driven by Kenny D. Vawter, 62, of Houston, exited Walmart and pulled into the path of a 2015 Hyundai operated by Travis Gammon of Cabool. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage and no injuries were reported. Vawter was cited per charge of Failure to Yield Right of Way.
- On Jan. 24, officers cited Cory A. Roberts, 31, of West Plains, with Driving While Suspended following a traffic stop.
- On Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the Missouri Probation and Parole Office on Oakhill Drive for a subject with an active warrant. Officers arrested Dustin O. Flinn, 41, of Success, on a Shannon County warrant per charge of Probation Violation – Dangerous Drugs. Flinn was transported to the Texas County Jail, where he was incarcerated.
- On Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to Highway 17 Terrace for an intoxicated male lying in the ditch. The subject could not stand. Officers took the subject to the Texas County Jail for a safekeeping hold.
- On Jan. 27, officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers found no signs of a physical altercation and advised both parties to separate for the evening.
- On Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to Cleveland Road, near C.W. Harry Drive, for a motor vehicle crash. The juvenile driver lost control of the vehicle on a wet roadway, ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver was cited for Careless and Imprudent Driving and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. A juvenile passenger was also cited for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. Speed was believed to have been the primary cause of the crash.
- On Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Oakcrest for a domestic disturbance. Officers found no signs of a physical altercation and advised both parties to separate for the evening.