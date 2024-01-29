The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28, the Houston Police Department answered 160 calls for service and initiated 42 traffic stops resulting in 12 citations and 36 warnings.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to North Grand Avenue for a motor vehicle crash. The driver lost control of the vehicle on slick roads and struck a utility pole. There were no injuries or damage to the utility pole. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to Texas County Memorial Hospital for a person causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers found the person needing psychiatric assistance and completed paperwork to have the person evaluated by medical professionals.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to the 300 block of Bryan Street for a domestic disturbance. After conducting an investigation, officers arrested Christopher Sutphin, 63, of Houston, and cited him for Domestic Assault – Fourth Degree. Sutphin was released to seek medical attention.

A few hours later, officers were dispatched back to the same residence for another domestic disturbance. Sutphin was arrested and charged again with Domestic Assault – Fourth Degree after allegedly threatening another party with a knife. Sutphin was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail.