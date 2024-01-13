A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation led to charges of child molestation against a Salem man.

Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. charged Leslee Cook, 45, with statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years of age and second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

The alleged victim told investigators of multiple encounters with the suspect.

Bond was set at $250,000. He is held in the Texas County Jail.

A formal arraignment is Jan. 23 in Texas County Associate Circuit Court.