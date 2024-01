A man from Licking faces several charges after his arrest Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Christopher A. Breeden, 39, was arrested on charges of fugitive from out-of-state, felony warrant; speeding, driving while revoked, driving while intoxicated, as well as resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop for a misdemeanor charge, the patrol said.

Breeden was taken to the Texas County Jail and is held without bond.