It’s a boy.

Hunter J. Ellis took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2024, arriving at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

His mother and father, Madison McMinn and Keaton Ellis, of Mountain Grove, Mo., welcomed Hunter. Dr. Christopher Baldwin, obstetrics and gynecology physician at the TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic in Mountain Grove, delivered baby Hunter. He was eight pounds, two ounces, and 21.5 inches long.

Reese and Lana Bucher, representatives of the TCMH Auxiliary, presented gifts and gift certificates for Hunter and his family after his birth. Local businesses, including West Plains Bank, Bank of Houston, Simmons Bank, Walmart, Walgreens, TCMH Hospital Auxiliary, Progressive Ozark Bank, Two Kinds of Krazy Boutique, Shelter Insurance/Airika Barnett-Wiseman and TCMH Healthcare Foundation, donated gifts to celebrate the arrival of the first child born at TCMH in 2024.