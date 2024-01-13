The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking Texas County residents’ input on four major bridge construction projects.

Three bridges on Highway 137 will be replaced, and the Highway 17 bridge over Roubidoux Creek will be rehabilitated.

THE BRIDGES TO BE REPLACED INCLUDE:

•Highway 137 bridge over Pine Creek, located north of County Road 3780.

•Highway 137 bridge over Big Creek between Boster Road and Big Creek Road.

•Highway 137 bridge over South Prong Jacks Fork between Highway U and Highway AZ.

Construction to replace the bridges could begin as early as spring 2025. The roadway will be closed in the vicinity of each bridge for about three months during this time.

The Highway 17 bridge over Roubidoux Creek is near the Laclede/Pulaski county line. The project includes replacing the bridge deck. Construction could begin as early as spring 2025. During this time, the roadway will be closed in the vicinity of the bridge for approximately 45 days.

Maps, plans, and other information prepared by the Missouri Department of Transportation, or interested agency, will be available for public inspection and copying at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Regional Office, 3956 E. Main St., Willow Springs.

Any person affected by these projects may request that a public meeting be held in regard to the proposed improvements.

For more information. contact MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry at 417-469-6242 or MoDOT Area Engineer Elquin Auala at 417-469-6286. Comments and questions may also be submitted online at https://www.modot.org/form/texascobridges. The deadline is Feb. 11.