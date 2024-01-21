A Houston High School alumnus is the newly appointed director of the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole within the Missouri Department of Corrections in Jefferson City.

John Mosley, who graduated from HHS in 1997, was named to the post.

He has a degree in criminal justice from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and has worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for several years, beginning as a probation and parole officer in Rolla.

He is the son of Alice Wells of Houston.