Even during her youth, Stephania Roeder enjoyed being around elderly people.

So the fact that she eventually became the leader at the Houston Senior Center is indeed fitting.

“I’ve always had a heart for seniors,” Roeder said. “In high school, when other people were out cruising or hanging out, my girlfriend and I would actually go to the hospital after dinner – back when you could just walk the halls of a hospital – and visit with people who didn’t have family that visited. I even became pen pals with some of them for many years.”

Roeder, 54, is a native of Yamhill, Ore. Last June, she and her husband of 34 years, Troy, moved to Houston from Gig Harbor, Wash., to be closer to relatives. The couple has two children (who she homeschooled) and five grandchildren.

Roeder attended college in Salem, Ore., and in Bremerton, Wash., and earned a degree in legal studies. For years before coming to Missouri, she worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and a home caregiver.

After arriving in Houston, Roeder began volunteering at the Houston Senior Center, an affiliate of the SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in Springfield, which serves a 17-county region. When her predecessor, Kevin Evans, was promoted to the agency’s wellness director, Roeder was approached about being his replacement. She began duties in late November.

“This has really been a blessing,” Roeder said. “I love it – I love the people and the community.”

Roeder said her motto is “be present in their presence.” She would like to see that concept adopted by the younger generations, especially in her new home town of Houston.

“People are important,” she said, “and when you’re not feeling valued or part of your community any more, it’s kind of sad. Older people all have a story to tell and things they can teach others, but there’s a gap between them and the younger people. I would like to see that gap closed.

“It’s about being present with people and letting them know they matter. That’s very important to me.”

The Senior Center is known as a hub for senior-oriented gatherings and activities, but the rise of COVID-19 in 2020 caused most seniors to stay home. Only now, Roeder said, are many of them beginning to get back out to places like the Senior Center.

“I would love to see it become a thriving place again,” she said. “That’s my goal, so I’ve been talking with people about what it was like before COVID, and what brought people in and what didn’t.”

While the Senior Center already has multiple activities scheduled, some of Roeder’s ideas for 2024 include adding chair yoga and wellness classes, repeating a stronger memory class and maybe even offering line dancing as an exercise.

“And someone mentioned dominoes the other day,” she said. “We already have a canasta group that comes in once a week, but not everyone plays cards.”

In addition to Roeder, the Senior Center has three other staff members.

The Houston Senior Center is on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

“I really like them and the board members,” she said. “I became friends with them as a volunteer, so we already knew each other when I took the lead job. That was a big benefit, and this has been a pretty easy transition because everyone is so supportive.”

As part of the gap-closing procedure, Roeder envisions high school students becoming more involved with local elders.

“I think about the community a lot,” she said, “and I’d really like to see it come together, like with high school kids who have volunteer hours to do or projects they’re working on. I think about just pulling together and just giving the elders more support.”

Detailed information about the SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging can be found online at senioragemo.org, and information about the Houston Senior Center (including upcoming activities or programs) can be found on Facebook. The phone number at the center is 417-967-4119.

“There are two sides to Houston, the senior side and family and younger people side,” Roeder said. “Why can’t we make these two parties merge more often? That’s been at the front of my mind since I got this position.”