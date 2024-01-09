With the recent addition of new officer Levi Endress, the Houston Police Department has a full roster for the first time in a long time.

Endress, 23, recently moved to Houston from West Plains. He is a native of Princeville, Ill., and graduated from high school there before earning a degree in business from Black Hawk College in Moline, Ill.

After graduating from college, Endress joined his parents in West Plains, as they had moved there after retiring. He then became a car dealer for a couple of years before pursuing his desire of being a police officer.

Endress, who is single, entered the state law enforcement academy last May and graduated in September.

Levi Endress is the latest addition to the Houston Police Department roster.

“I’m really interested in connecting with the community and helping people,” he said, “and showing good police work so that people can trust you and come to you – especially at an early age so they can grow up and teach their kids to trust you and tell you what they need.

“That’s what makes me happy, and I believe if you can have a career doing something that makes you happy, you can perform great in that career.”

Since he began duties on Jan. 3, Endress has enjoyed being a member of the HPD.

“I love it,” he said. “They connect with the community greatly, and they’re very laid back and they take the time to teach you everything you need to know. For me, as a new officer and not really knowing the town, that’s huge.”

Endress said he feels good knowing that most people in Houston support their local law officers.

“That makes you a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident,” he said. “Especially going in as a new officer, it’s good to know the people have your back.”

“We are excited to have Levi joining our department,” said HPD Chief Brad Evans. “Levi is a community-oriented individual and we believe he will be a great asset to City of Houston. Levi has already relocated to the area and is looking to make this his home for years to come. We are very pleased to have Levi on the department and he has already settled in well with the other members of the department.”

Evans said having a full staff means at least two officers will be on duty the majority of the time.

“That helps with officer safety and serving the needs of the community,” he said.

HPD ROSTER

•Chief Brad Evans

•Lt. Matt Woodmansee

•Sgt. Travis Thompson

•Patrol officers Adam Stevenson, Josh Green, Lane Haley, Cathryn Davis, AJ Rodts, Terry Wolfe and Levi Endress

•Reserve patrol officer Dustin Hartman