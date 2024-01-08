The man, the myth, the legendary Nicholas Meizler, 39, of Houston, Mo. passed away in Decatur, Texas on Jan. 1, 2024. He was born Aug. 17, 1984 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo. to Sherry Louann Lewis.

At a young age, Nick and his mother Sherry moved in with his beloved grandparents, Freda Marie and Ralph Lee Lewis. Nick spent his early years on the farm with his Grandpa Ralph, who taught him all that farm life and horses had to offer. He and Grandpa Ralph would frequent the Hungry Holler Café where Nick would perform songs for Dale Martin, Freddie Adey and Dewayne Rees, who always loved the show and they tipped generously.

In 1996, Nick’s mother remarried and two years later he rode his bicycle across Fort Bragg to meet his new love, his baby sister Trudee. Four years later, he was blessed with another sister, Sammi, whom he also loved dearly.

Nick was a devout Christian, and he helped bring others to Christ through the men’s encounter. He was saved at a young age and rededicated his life and was baptized on May 18, 2018 at Rock Springs Baptist Church by Pastor John Jordan.

Nick attended Houston High School where he excelled in football and graduated with the class of 2003. Upon graduation, he took a job as a dispatcher for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department where he quickly found his calling in law enforcement. Shortly thereafter he joined the police academy in 2005. Nick began his career at the Nixa Police Department where he was a member of the Nixa Emergency Tactical Team. He later moved back home and continued his law enforcement career with the Licking Police Department. He then went on to work as a Narcotics Officer for the South Central Drug Task Force. After leaving the task force, he became an Investigator for the Department of Agriculture allowing him to spend more time with his family. Of all of his positions, he was most proud of his time with the South Central Drug Task Force and the brotherhood he had within the force who always had his back!

Nick was formerly married to Megan Carter, the mother of his children. On Dec. 15, 2015, they were blessed with their first child, Bostyn Lee Meizler. After a successful battle with cancer, by God’s grace they were blessed with Landree Lou Meizler on Nov. 10, 2017. This fell on the opening day of deer season, which he kindly reminded her of every year. Bostyn and Landree were Nick’s absolute world! He loved nothing more than his late-night John Wayne marathons with Bostyn. No one made him giggle (that laugh we all know and love) like Landree and all her goofy faces. His face always lit up watching them in all their activities!

Nick later reconnected with his childhood friend and quickly knew Vinita Marie Foote, whom everyone knows as Jake, was the person he was meant to be with for the rest of his life in March of 2021. Nick was eager to start their life together and they were engaged July 30, 2022 at Lake Marie in Wyoming, a beautiful setting that held special meaning as Marie was both his grandma and Jake’s middle name. They were married on her family farm on Sept. 16, 2022. Their love was one for the ages, he adored Jake like only Nick could. They enjoyed doing all of life’s events together from farm chores, concerts and rodeos. They rarely experienced life without each other by their side. He truly was happy.

Nick enjoyed many hobbies such as horseback riding, bareback riding in his younger days and cooking (especially with Jake). The one hobby he was most passionate about was football. Nick bragged relentlessly on his Mighty Mite winning record. He was most in his element running down the sideline on the field coaching with his friends by his side and passing on the life lessons he had learned from his playing years. The highlight of his coaching was this past year when Bostyn was able to play for him while Landree cheered from the sidelines.

Nick was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Ralph and Marie Lewis.

Nick is survived by his children, Bostyn Meizler and Landree Meizler; his loving wife, Vinita (Jake) Meizler; his mother Sherry Lewis; a brother, Stephen Meizler and his two sisters, Trudee Cantrell and her husband Tanner and Sammi Jo Ellsworth and her fiance Robbie Mortensen; he was also about to be blessed with his first niece by Trudee and Tanner, Baby Layla Cantrell to which he was ecstatic about; his brother in life, Tyler Romines; his mother and father in law, Ed and Stacey Foote; sister and brother in law, Faith and Brian Sullins and their children; his Uncles Vern Lewis and his wife Lynn, Danny Lewis and his wife Maria, Mark Meizler and his wife Michelle as well as MANY, MANY friends, cousins and relatives who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Nick had a larger than life personality and a laugh you could pick out of a crowd. His smile was contagious and would light up a room. He was one of those people that loved hard, and those who had the pleasure of knowing him loved him. You were lucky to be in one of his many folds of friends. He will be fiercely missed by many but is no doubt in the loving arms of his Savior.

In remembrance of Nick’s life, the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, consider donations for Bostyn and Landree through West Plains Bank, Houston Mighty Mites Program known as the HAC account at Progressive Ozark Bank or the Paisley Collins Fund.

A memorial service was held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at Central Baptist Church in Houston with Pastor Cody Neugebauer and Pastor John Jordan officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID