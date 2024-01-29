This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Raymondville-area burglary.

The incident occurred on Timberhill Road east of Raymondville, which is south of Highway B. Images were caught on security cameras.

(PHOTOS: Texas County Sheriff’s Department)

Persons with information are encouraged to call dispatch at 417-967-5997, message or email at sheriff@texascountymissouri.gov.