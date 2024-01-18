Oscar Mayer announced last week that applications are being accepted for the next class of “hotdoggers,” a yearlong opportunity to drive across the country in the iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile as the brand’s spokesperson.

The meat and cold cuts company, a subsidiary of food giant Kraft Heinz, says in the job listing that the lucky wieners will get paid $35,600.

The average hotdogger travels 20,000 miles and visits at least 40 cities to host popup events, appear on local media and create content for TikTok and Instagram.

It’s an opportunity that, to be frank, most people would relish. Those who are interested should rush to ketchup on the application process if they are bunemployed and meat the criteria.

Keila Garza closes the door of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Schnucks grocery store in Florissant, Mo., on Feb. 5, 2023.

“It’s like they’re running a PR firm on wheels,” Ed Roland, the Oscar Mayer spokesperson who runs the Wienermobile program, told CNBC. “They’re key content contributors to all of our social media channels. It’s some of the highest performing content for all of Kraft Heinz.”

In recent years, hotdoggers had the opportunity to introduce the first-ever hot dog-flavored ice pops in New York City and marry couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Oscar Mayer pays a base salary of $35,600 a year, with a weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, according to the job listing. The position includes health benefits, 18 days of paid time off and all expense paid hotel stays.

Applications are competitive as the company receives around 1,000 to 1,5000 applications for 12 open spots.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Roland said in press release on Monday. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”

Applications are open through the end of January.

NBC NEWS