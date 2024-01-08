The Missouri State Highway Patrol is adding an additional accelerated academy in 2024, with no required residency relocation for in-state applicants.

The patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply for the accelerated (15-week) recruit class and is offering testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 121st (accelerated) recruit class, which will begin training on July 1, 2024. The 121st recruit class is scheduled to graduate on Oct. 25, 2024.

All candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years of age upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. Additionally, to be eligible for the 15-week accelerated academy, candidates must:

Missouri Applicants: Possess an active Missouri Class A POST license or equivalent in good standing or an active Class B POST License in good standing that is eligible for upgrade.

Possess an active Missouri Class A POST license or equivalent in good standing or an active Class B POST License in good standing that is eligible for upgrade. Out of State and Military Applicants: Basic training and experience must meet the eligibility requirements to obtain a Missouri Class A License through the Veteran Peace Officers application process as determined by POST (Must obtain a Missouri Class A license prior to the conditional offer phase).

Basic training and experience must meet the eligibility requirements to obtain a Missouri Class A License through the Veteran Peace Officers application process as determined by POST (Must obtain a Missouri Class A license prior to the conditional offer phase). Must have served a minimum of three consecutive years as a full-time Missouri POST-commissioned police officer, a military police officer, or an out-of-state police officer in a traffic, patrol, or investigations capacity.

Successful in-state accelerated academy applicants will not be required to relocate their residency. Out-of-state applicants will know their assignment prior to entering training.

Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Academy, troopers are eligible to earn 46 credit hours through Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo., or 30 credit hours through the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo., or 57 credit hours through Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., toward a degree. While attending academy training, recruits may also be eligible to earn an associate of applied science degree at Mineral Area College by completing an additional 16 general education credit hours through online courses with Western Governors University.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s uniform guidelines allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements: 1) The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc. 2) Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).

The starting annual salary for the Accelerated Academy trooper is $58,944. Following three years of service, troopers become trooper first class and their salary is increased to $65,112. Additional salary increases for trooper first class reach a maximum annual salary of $88,464 with 15 years of service. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including a written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening and final applicant review.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at www.motrooper.com.

MSHP IS AN EEO EMPLOYER.